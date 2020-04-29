Trailer > Zapping from 20/12 : Mariah Carey : the lovely surprise of his children

Christmas approaching, impossible to miss the tube of Mariah Carey’s ” All I Want For Christmas “. The opportunity for the children of the star to remind their mom that she is The queen of Christmas !

– Journal de 20h (France 2)

– The 19/20 (France 3)

– The morning (cnews)

– First edition (bfm tv)

– Télématin (France 2)

– The grand chessboard (France 2)

– Bourdin direct (rmc découverte)

– Don’t forget the lyrics (France 2)

– The 6: 00 am (France 2)

– C à vous (France 5)

– The health magazine (France 5)

– Baba noel (c8)

– Ramsay’s kitchen nightmares (m6)

– 28 minutes (arte)