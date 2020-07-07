Trailer > Zapping of the 06/07 : Kanye West announces his candidacy for the White House

It is on Twitter that the rapper billionaire has announced that he wants to be a candidate for the presidency of the united States. “We must realize the promise of america by trusting God, by uniting our vision and building our future. I, too, am running to be the president of the united States“A statement supported by the magnate Elon Musk…

– The television in the decade of the 80 (France 3)

– Vivement dimanche (France 2)

At the time of the professionals (cnews)

– 19/20 journal (France 3)

– Let’s play house (France 3)

– Everyone wants to take your place (France 2)

– First weekend (bfm tv)

– Journal 20h (Frank 2)

– Capital (M6)

– 66 minutes (M6)

– Enquête exclusive (M6)

– It’s a bargain (France 2)

– The 19.45 (M6)

– Face-to-Face (cnews)

– No lie (France 2)

– 28 minutes (art)