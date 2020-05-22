[Trailer]Charlize Theron in warrior immortal in “The Old Guard”

Charlize Theron will be at the head of a group of mercenaries superhuman in the next big production with Netflix, which will be released on 10 July.

While Chris Hemsworth was a huge success as a mercenary in Tyler Rakeit is the turn of Charlize Theron embody a warrior indestructible in the last big production Netflix. The giant of the streaming has released the official trailer of The Old Guard directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, known usually for his dramas, romantic. The film is an adaptation of the comic of the same name by Greg Rucka, which is also the scenario. A group of soldiers, the immortals, led by Andromache of Scythia (aka Andy embodied by the actress) combat and protect the planet for centuries, secretly, but will be in danger when the discovery of a new recruit, identified by the CIA.

If Charlize Theron will not resume her role of Furiosa in the next Mad Maxshe has not renounced to action movies and is even part of the production of The Old Guard. In the audition, we will find also Marwan Kenzari (The Mummy), Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and bone), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Twelve Years a Slave) and Ngô Thanh Vân (Fury). The graphic novels are in course of publication in France, at Image Comics.

Theron said recently Vanity Fair : “From the moment I read the graphic novel of Rucka, I felt that there was great potential for this project to be really relevant and do ask real questions about humanity. Is it that we are doing enough ? What we do is it changing anything ? Are we going to improve [les choses] or aggravate the world ?”

The film will be released on 10 July on Netflix.