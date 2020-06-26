[Trailer]“Sixteen Spring”, the first film of Suzanne Lindon

The first film from the director of 20 years was selected at the Cannes film Festival this year.

The young filmmaker, daughter of Vincent Lindon and Sandrine Kiberlain, made his grand entrance in the 7th art with Sixteen Spring. In this film she wrote and directed, she played Suzanne who, from the age of 16, bored deeply. Not sharing the enthusiasm constant of his high school classmates, the young girl, with an air of Charlotte Gainsbourg in its infancy, pouts and wanders the streets of Paris. One day, passing in front of a theater, she met an actor older (Arnaud Valois) and falls in love. Because this is A romance that turns to obsession, Suzanne is afraid to miss out on his life of a high school student who missed so much.

An official selection of the Cannes new

For the first time, a·e filmmaker born·e the Twenty-first century presents a film in the official selection at the Cannes film Festival. It will also be shown at the TIFF Festival (Toronto international film festival) this year. In the casting, we will meet Frédéric Pierrot (Thanks be to God, Ghosts). The soundtrack is composed by Vincent Delerm.

Sixteen Spring should be out on the 9th December in the French theatres.

