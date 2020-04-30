“Training” : the hymn of commitment and politics of Beyoncé

A reinvention of music

After the huge success of her album “Beyoncé” in 2013, the singer has proudly installed not only as R&B artist the most popular in the world, but also as a true icon and a model of success for a generation of teenagers and young adults around the world. Aware of the value of his word, the star still intends to put her music in the service of social and political causes close to his heart. Just like “Beyoncé”, his next album will be a concept album that she feels as an experience as well musical as visual. Beyoncé then goes over a year in the studio, between June 2014 and July 2015, to put in a box “Lemonade”, his sixth album, including “Training” is the first single. It comes out February 6, 2016, and mark by his musical identity new. Finished the melodies of R&B’s previous albums, “Training” pulls more towards the trap, this sub-genre of rap which is recognisable by its fast tempo legacy of the charleston and its beats abrupt and jerky.

A singer more committed than ever

But even more than by its sound, it is by his theme that “Training” is a blast in the musical landscape of the us. It is probably at the time of the title of the most political and radical of the singer, the image of the video directed by Melina Matsoukas, who had already put in the image “We Found Love” of Rihanna in 2011. Bucking the stigma of physical black bodies (it speaks of hairstyles afros or her nose, sometimes mocked in racist jokes), Beyoncé composed a hymn to the affirmation and the denial of the shame of oneself. But “Training” is above all a declaration of love to his family heritage in the southern United States. The clip of the song, referring in particular to the dramatic hurricane Katrina, which ravaged the region in 2005, is an indictment on the police violence against black citizens american. Released symbolically on the day after what would have been the 21st birthday of Trayvon Martin, a young man who died in 2012 and became an emblematic case of this police brutality goes unpunished, “Training” advocates the unity of black people in american face the systemic violence of which she is the victim. A discourse initiated in the wake of the movement Black Lives Matter, which caused a great deal of controversy at the exit of the title, but who contributed to the revolutionary aspect of the title.