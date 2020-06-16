“Trans people are what they say they are”: Emma Watson reacts to turn to the words of J. K. Rowling

After Daniel Radcliffe, the actress of 30 years has reacted to your time on Wednesday, June 10, the comments made by J. K. Rowling, published June 6 in the Twitter account of the author. And given its full support to transgender people.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter, it is well-known for his activism and his support for the LGBTQ+. This last did not hesitate, on Wednesday, 10 June, condemn the comments transmitted to it by the author J. K. Rowling. In one of his tweets, posted on Saturday, June 6, the writer had shared an article on the site Devextitled “the Creation of a world post-Covid-19, more egalitarian and more for the people that have their rules.” “”The people who have their rules,” he said. I’m sure there was a word for these people. Somebody help me. Fammes ? Fommes ? Fimmes ?”



His statements have aroused the ire of a large number of internet users, who accuse him of being a transphobe. And a reaction from Emma Watson : “trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly asked or told that they are not what they purport to be,” said the actress on his Twitter account.

Before continuing : “I want that trans people who follow me know that me and many other people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.” The milf also claimed to have made donations to organizations The sirens and Mama Cashwho defend transgender people, and invited his followers to do the same.

Emma Watson is not the only one who has responded to the observations that are considered transphobic by J. K. Rowling. His ex-partner on the screen, Daniel Radcliffe, had replied the author, in an essay published on the site The Trevor ProjectMonday , June 8. “Transgender women are women, he wrote in his tribune. Any statement to the contrary, it erases the identity and dignity of transgender people”. The actor had also presented his apologies to the fans ofHarry Potter to the observations made by the author is british. “To all the people who think that their experience of books (of the saga Harry PotterED.) has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused to you,” he continued.

J. K. Rowling is not the first scandal that erupted on Twitter around the issue of the transidentite. In the year 2019, we had provided support to Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired after holding about homophones. “Dress as you wish, had released the author. What you call it as you want. (…) But the return of the women, because they argue that sex (biological, Editor’s NOTEit is a reality ?” His speech had, already, divided our community of 14.5 million subscribers. In an essay published on its website on Wednesday, June 10, J. K. Rowling has already responded to his critics and revealed to have been a victim of domestic violence and sexual violence by her former partner. It is you do not have, on the other hand, he explained his point of view on these issues of gender.