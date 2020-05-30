Transformers : Hailee Steinfeld will star in the spin-off on Bumblebee – Actus Ciné

The spin-off of “Transformers” centered on Bumblebee has found its heroine in the person of Hailee Steinfeld, as revealed by “True Grit” in 2011.

Universal Pictures International France

A few months after the announcement of its director, the spin-off of the saga Transformers dedicated to the autobot yellow continues to take shape. The Hollywood Reporter we learned today that this would be the young Hailee Steinfeld who would play a leading role in the feature film still without a title centered on Bumblebee. His character would be a tomboy who worked as a mechanic after school.

Hailee Steinfeld was carried out at the age of 15 years in the western by the Coen brothers, True Grit, in which she gave a reply to Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon. His performance earned him a nomination for theOscar for Best actress in a supporting role. Since then, we have been able to see it in New York Melody, with Keira Knightley as well as in the sequel of Pitch Perfect, where she played the role of a new recruit of the Bellas. The musical comedy Elizabeth Banks is the opportunity for Steinfeld to give them voice, a way to link her two passions since she is also carrying out a singing career.

It is Travis Knight, producer of Kubo and the magical armour, which is in charge of putting in stage Bumblebee. This is the first live movie of Knight, also known for his work as a producer and animation director for the studio Laika (Coraline, The strange power of Norman) of which he is vice-president.

On the 28th of June next, out in theaters Transformers : The Last Knight, the fifth installment of the franchise started in 2007. This should be the last installment directed by Michael Bay.