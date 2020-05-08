Transformers : what is the future for the saga of the Autobots ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the DVD release and Blu-ray of the spin-off, “Bumblebee”, focus on the future of the Transformers on the small and big screen.

The feature Bumblebee, a spin-off of the saga cult Transformers released in theaters last December, is available this Tuesday, April 30, on DVD and Blu-ray. The opportunity to discuss the future of the Autobots, both on large as on small screen.

In the film, a sixth installment of the saga known as “official” is currently in development, as well as the recently said producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura. The construction of a Transformers 6, in which the action will take place after those of The Last Knight, sounds like a surprise considering the disappointing score of the latter at the box-office, so far the episode is the least effective of the saga. Now the question is if director Michael Bay and actor Mark Wahlberg will be back for this new adventure, which seemed not to be quite frankly earned by listening to them during the promotion of the fifth film.

Always on the big screen, a Bumblebee 2 is being written, the project is also confirmed by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura. A film in which the construction appears a bit more logical, the spin-off led by Hailee Steinfeld that reported in the United States more than $ 127 million of revenue, almost as much as its original budget.

Finally, we note that on the small screen, the future of Transformers will be written on Netflix ! The platform and Hasbro have entered into a partnership in the beginning of the year to produce an animated series who will speak about the origins of the war of Cybertron. The distribution of the program, titled Transformers: War for Cybertron, is scheduled for 2020.

