Transport: Gal Gadot forced to fly in a jet to avoid the coronavirus – People

Gal Gadot would travel by private plane in order to avoid getting the COVID-19. According to TMZthe bosses of Netflix insisted that the actress and her costars from “Red Notice”, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, avoid the shopping trips then that the epidemic of coronavirus spreads in the world. The service of video on demand would have provided private jets to and from filming locations of the series to ensure that it is buckled in the time.
Although this initiative can ensure that it does not fall ill, this contrasts with what the star of “Wonder Woman” had said to “People” about his desire to lead a life that is more respectful of the environment for his daughters Alma, 8 years old, and Maya, 2 years old.
“We make sure we recycle.”
“I think that being an example, actually take action and show them how it should be done is a good thing, because in this case, all of this is integrated into their life, she entrusted. Therefore, we make sure to recycle and not use plastic bags, not to travel by jet (private) when we do the promotion of films, we make sure we give back as much as possible the world in which we live.”
In “Red Notice,” an agent of Interpol is in charge of capturing the art thief the most sought-after in the world. The film is expected to release in 2021.
Cover Media
Created: 08.03.2020, 12: 20 pm
