TrashTalk Award – Special episodes 1 and 2 of “The Last Dance” : a Jerry Krause has really taken full of cum from the start

Edition a bit special TrashTalk Award today. The NBA is stopped, the players have less opportunity to send missiles in the game, or by press interposed. However, the documentary “The Last Dance” was recently released on Netflix, and it was unlikely that a documentary on the Bulls of Michael Jordan did not deliver its small dose of punchlines. So, who won the palme for these first two episodes ?

The previous edition of the TrashTalk Award was won by Charles Barkley, who has yet atomized Draymond Green.

Candidate # 1 : Michael Jordan pays the Cubs

While he has just won his fifth title with his franchise, Michael Jordan has to face the horde of journalists as well as its issues sometimes embarrassing. But no need to worry about MJ and his sense of fairness, probably worked during his career against Reggie Miller and others. And when it comes to approaching a potential reconstruction, the emerging tensions between the GM Jerry Krause and coach Phil Jackson, Jordan responds in its own way.

Reporter : “Michael, after this awesome celebration, you will need to take difficult decisions. “

MJ : “We must defend what it has acquired, until it is lost. And if we lose, then we must say ” It must change, we must rebuild “. We can’t know how long it will take. The Cubs ‘ rebuild for 42 years. “

Famous franchise in MLB, the Cubs were recognized as losers well-known in their discipline and were a bit the Knicks in their field. Even if they have since won the title in 2016 after being led 3-1 (hello Warriors), they have spent 108 years without any trophy and at the time were in a state of perpetual reconstruction. Michael Jordan has taken the opportunity to place a small cleat as explicit as free.

Candidate n°2 : Michael Jordan size Jerry Krause (part. 1)

The GM of the time Jerry Krause was at the time known to have contributed to building this team, but also for its conflictual relationship with other members of the organization Bulls and a statement that caused a stir across the Atlantic-although it has been distorted. In fact, “In a team, there are the players, the staff and the organization “had become” This is not the players who are winning, but the organization “. However, this did not prevent Michael Jordan from making fun of his general manager, because of his excessive weight or its small size.

“What are your fees for staying small ? Or what are your diet pills ? “

Hop, that is sent in all discretion, before the warm-up of the exhibition match in Paris against PSG Racing, at the Stade Coubertin. Krause, who stood near the balloon, had to cash out a burst sent like that by Michael Jordan. Something tells us we haven’t see it, scroll in the course of this series, despite the support of his former pivot Bill Wennington, pounding that Krause was really a guy well and friendly.

Candidate n°3 : James Jordan the daron is making fun of his son Michael

In Jordan, all members of the family were fierce competitors. Accustomed by their parents to never let go, it happened the same that Michael and his older brother Larry come to the hands when the latter was losing, this has greatly upset Michael during his youth. Also, James, the patriarch of the siblings, has also often descended from Michael when he was doing work.

“I’m a tinkerer, I took often Larry with me and he loved to repair things, it made him proud. If I was asking for a screwdriver to Michael, he brought me back a pair of pliers. I was losing my patience and I said, ‘Rejoin your mother in the home, you will never use it for anything.’ “

The harsh words of his father were much traumatized Michael Jordan, who, obviously, was not a handyman like Bob, but had the resource to the point of going the extra mile to become the best in his discipline. All this is also thanks to his brother Larry, who was stronger than him but it pushed him to work to become even better than its big brother. According to Michael, it is from there that comes its determination. One might also think that Michael Jordan is switched to a screwdriver to do not have six NBA titles.

Candidate no. 4 : Michael Jordan size Jerry Krause (part. 2)

Send round 2 ! Michael Jordan had not yet finished sending small sweets to his general manager Jerry Krause. Once again, there was a valve on the miniature size of the GM of the Bulls of the time. And although he was not the only one to play the game (Scottie Pippen, in particular, has also sent some of the punchlines), they are, for the hours those of MJ that have been revealed.

“Jerry, you want to make some lay-ups with us ? They will have to lower the basket. “

These words were spoken at the beginning of a game of the Bulls, in the corridors of the United Center as the team-mates of His Airness heat up and stretch in the quiet. Once again, the GM unloved had not asked for anything to anyone, and once again, MJ, seeing that his superior was getting to him at the navel, has decided to break out the flame thrower.

Candidate n°5 : Michael Jordan offers a surprise to Dennis Johnson

During its season, sophomore in 1985-86, Michael Jordan injured his foot and missing a big part of the season. He who has seen his game time limited during the regular season can finally get back to 100% in the Playoffs, where the Bulls face the Celtics of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish or Dennis Johnson. After losing Game 1 despite 49 points from Jojo, with the latter hitting a golf peinard with Danny Ainge, then opponent during this series. The two chambrent throughout the game and at the time of leaving each of his side, Jordan has a message to convey to Ainge.

“Tell Dennis Johnson I have a surprise for him. “

Neither one, nor two, Michael Jordan heats up and literally took the game by making Johnson his toy, he slams 63 points during the game and is fed up with the defense of the Celtics. However, will not win the game because the Celtics are winning 135 to 131 after extra time before sweeper Bulls 3-0 in the first round. Ainge confided, however, have been afraid to have heated and MJ, just after he put a beat on the golf course.

Candidate Bonus : The commentator concludes Rick Carlisle

Before being coach of the Mavericks, Rick Carlisle was part of the Celtics as a player in the end of the bench, he sometimes had to defend Michael Jordan in the series of the Playoffs above. Then it is put in the wind by Jordan then put two points on the nose, the commentator of the match, decides to cut a short at Carlisle who has not yet asked for anything either.

“Carlisle is calling for his mom. “

Poor Rick Carlisle, who usual is going to rather warm up the place for starters, and cut the lemons, find themselves in the midst of the Playoffs to defend Michael Jordan and roast them, either on the floor or outside. Carlisle be comforted willingly with her best career coach huh.

Heavy so for this special edition of ” The Last Dance “, which has notably seen the Michael Jordan featured. So tell us, what a punchline is your favorite ?