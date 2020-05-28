Travel as a couple to find filming locations and recreate scenes from Forest Gump to the The Land – JAPANFM

In a tribute to success in the world of cinema and television, a couple has traveled to the four corners of the world to recreate their favorite scenes.

Robin Lachhein and Judith Schneider, Germany, have combined moments of television and cinema of the shooting locations were real and the scenes reproduced by using outfits and poses of the characters assorted.

They publish pictures of their amazing creations on their page, Instagram, Secret, Famous Places, which was attended by over 20 000 people.

Among the scenes they have created are the section of Utah’s mount during Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks; the stage dancing of the The Land for Griffith Park, Los Angeles; a scene from the James Bond film Skyfall in the scottish Highlands and a moment of Downtown Abbey, filmed at the château de Highclere in Hampshire.

Judith told MailOnline Travel: “six years ago, we decided where to go on holiday and we have decided that it would be fun to go to filming locations. But rather than simply go there, we have decided to re-create scenes to prove that it was in fact the right place. We didn’t really think it would work, but we just tried it and it worked better than we thought!

Grab your popcorn and scroll down to the bottom to see their amazing work …

A scene from Forest Gump, with Tom Hanks, is re-created in the place of actual filming of Monument Valley, to the border Arizona-Utah

This scene of the Lord of the Rings has been re-created by the couple to the side of Mount Sunday in New Zealand. Judith embodies the character Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Robin is Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen)

A scene from Game of Thrones featuring Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the place of actual filming of Playa de Itzurun near Bilbao in northern Spain

Recreate a scene from Game of Thrones at Playa de Itzurun. It featured Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jorah (Iain Glen)

Recreate a famous scene from Game of Thrones with Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on the set of real-Gaztelugatxe – a small island off the coast of northern Spain

During a trip to Los Angeles, the couple found Cathy’s Corner to Griffith Park, on the photo, a place for actual filming of the movie La La Land with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

The couple recreates a famous scene from the James Bond movie Skyfall, which introduces Bond played by Daniel Craig and Judi Dench as M. The place of actual filming is Glen Etive in the scottish Highlands

The couple recreates a scene from Pretty Woman, with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, at the fountain, Arthur J. Will Memorial at Grand Park, Los Angeles

To recreate this scene featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the final of the series Sex and the City, the couple is led to the place of actual filming on the Pont des Arts in Paris

The subway station in berlin that The Hunger Games: Mockingjay was filmed was closed, Judith, and Robin had to find a background similar to recreate this scene with Jennifer Lawrence

Inside the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art to recreate a scene from the film No Strings Attached, with Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman

The couple has re-created this scene in the movie Inception, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard, to the exact spot in Paris where the actors were filmed

Judith is posing in front of the McGraw-Hill Building next to the Rockefeller Center in New York city to recreate this scene featuring Anne Hathaway in the film The Devil wears out Prada

A scene from the movie The secret life of Walter Mitty, with Ben Stiller, recreated by Robin to Seydisfjordur, Iceland

This scene from The secret life of Walter Mitty recreates the moment where the main character spends the Hótel Aldan at Seydisfjordur, Iceland

The interior of the Redondo Beach Coffee Shop on the pier of Newport Beach in California, and recreating a scene from the television hit, The O. C. This scene featured the character of Summer, played by Rachel Bilson and Seth, played by Adam Brody

During a trip in New Zealand, the couple has found a place of actual filming for Alien: Covenant to Milford Sound, and recreated a scene from the film

Recreate a scene from the action-adventure movie 10000 BC Steven Strait and Camilla Belle in Queenstown, New Zealand. The pair said that it was the movie scene the most crazy to reproduce

The Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco looming in the background of this photo, where Robin recreates a scene of Ant-Man, with Paul Rudd as the main character

To reproduce this scene of Downton Abbey featuring Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the viscount Gillingham (Tom Cullen), the couple is led to the place of actual filming of the castle, Highclere in Hampshire.

A scene from the classic film Charade 1963 the place of actual filming to the side of the Bridge at the Double in Paris, which is close to Our Lady. In the film, this scene featured Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn

The couple climbed to the top of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh to re-create a famous scene of the film One Day, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess

In Amsterdam, the couple has found the exact spot to reproduce a scene from the movie The Fault in Our Stars, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

During a trip to Ireland, the couple ventured into the mountains of Wicklow to re-create this scene from the romantic comedy P. S I Love You, with Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler

Judith recreates a scene of the tv show hit Outlander, which starred the actress, Caitriona Balfe, in the scottish town of Falkland in Fife

Another scene of the television show Outlander, with the couple standing in a street in the city of Falkland

To re-create this scene in Outlander, the couple went to the Devil’s Pulpit, a valley scots near Stirling

Recreate a scene from Thelma and Louise in the place of actual filming of the national park of Arches in Utah. In this recreation, Judith plays the role of Louise, played by Susan Sarandon

A scene from the film Star Wars Attack of the Clones with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) at the place of actual filming of Villa del Balbianello on lake Como, Italy

Recreate another scene with Anakin Skywalker in attack of the clones at the Villa del Balbianello on lake Como

The couple travelled to Milan to re-create a scene from the movie The International with Clive Owen and Naomi Watts, outside of the central station of the city

As a surprise for the birthday of Judith, Robin took her to Enniskerry in Ireland, where they recreated this scene from the movie Leap Year with Amy Adams and Matthew Goode

A scene from tv Netflix 13 Reasons Why featuring the characters Hannah and Zach recreated on the location exact of San Francisco

Recreate a scene from the drama thriller Homeland in the place of actual filming of the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. This scene featured the characters of Carrie and Saul

The couple ventured to the Kaiserstadt Bad Ischl, Austria, to re-create this scene from the film Sissi 1955, on the empress Elisabeth of Austria

Recreate a scene from the show Netflix Elite – a thriller Spanish for teens – at Collado Villalba, Madrid

A scene from the show Spanish Netflix Money in the Heist, the couple has re-created on the place of actual filming of the Spanish capital, Madrid

Re-create another scene of the drama Netflix Money Heist in the place of actual filming of Torrelodones, near Madrid

Recreate a scene from the German movie ” Keinohrhase instead of shooting next to a huge lake in Potsdam, Germany

Judith recreates a scene from the drama of science-fiction Netflix Sense8, with Tuppence Middleton in the role of Riley Blue Gunnarsdóttir, in Reykjavik, Iceland

To re-create this scene from the romantic comedy German What A Man, the couple went to Frankfurt to find the filming location the exact location on the Eiserner Steg (Iron Bridge)

The couple ventured on the beach of Ton Sai in Krabi, in the south of Thailand, to re-create this scene from the famous German film Fack Ju Göhte

A scene of the broadcast of German tv Beat re-created in the place of actual filming from the centre of Berlin

The couple has re-created this scene of the drama, German teenager Druck on Reichenberger Strasse in Berlin. The series is available on YouTube