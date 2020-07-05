Traveling slow in Asia : a different way of traveling

Take the time to travel is an alternative to the classic travel. From 2016, with my husband, we are nomads in Asia, and we have adopted a slow pace, very slow. This allows us to discover otherwise, the countries in which to travel and be more respectful with the environment that surrounds us.

Transport in Asia

On a plane to go there

Even if the aircraft is not considered as a means of transport friendly, it is necessary to confess that it is quite practical over long distances. It takes a night flight to arrive in the South-East Asia. Travel so slow is a question of balance. We can take the plane when you are doing little and that this is not systematic.

The public transport to move around

Once on the site, if you have planned to travel in several countries, the plane is not a necessity. The public transport is your ally. The offer is great, the price is quite reasonable. Traveling slow allows you to save money. The bus, depending on the country can be very comfortable, or a lot less. The night bus in Laos, for example, is not as comfortable despite the presence of the bunk beds. The transport offer is very varied. Taxis are easy to find, but in the ideal, it is better to share a taxi with other tourists. In Luang Prabang (Laos) or Chiang Mai (Thailand), taxis can carry a dozen people or more. Namely, that it is essential to provide warmer clothes in the bus. The air conditioning often below 20°, and all the buses do not provide a warm blanket.

Follow a logical path

To stay in the dynamics of the slow, if you are moving to visit, try to make sure that you are following a logical path, and you don’t have to retrace your steps.

Another way to know the countries in which we travel

Avoid the places ” to see “

The tourist places to see, what is essential is touted by travel guides, or some of the “influencers” on the internet are an ecological disaster. Just take the example of the beach of Maya Bay, in the south of Thailand. Has been the series of the film of Danny Boyle The Beach ” with Leonardo DiCaprio. In the Face of the influx of visitors and the deterioration of ecosystems, the thai authorities have been forced to close the access of the visitors. It is an example among many others, in the south-east Asia.

Focus on the local cultures

So what if you do not visit all the tourist places ? Take the time to travel provides you with the opportunity to better understand the local cultures. The small details that are not found in travel guides or on the internet. The most visible example of this is in India. Hinduism is a religion that is very complex and full of nuances. A very good friend came to join us, and we find a hindu festival. Travelling slower, I had the opportunity of observing during a long time, some of the rituals that I have been able to explain to my friend. These little details are not explained in the internet.

The local cuisine

Finally, spend more time in a city that most tourists can get off the beaten track and explore the local restaurants. Our discovery of each city and each country is going through the food. In some tourist markets that you can treat a scorpion, but this is not representative of the local cuisine. The curries in Indonesia, Thailand or India does not have the same flavor. And each time, it is a pleasure for the palate.

A suitcase minimalist

Slow travel-that is also the trip of the light. Not worth taking more than necessary. Throughout Asia, you’ll find the anti-mosquito effectively and what to treat sores in everyday life. There is No need to clutter your travel bag with everything. Also, be aware that in Asia, it is very advisable to have a correct posture and do not over show your body. To visit the buddhist temples and the hindus, as well as the churches, you will be asked to wear clothing that covers the shoulders, neck and knees. The leggings and t-shirt are practical and take up less space in the suitcase. Plan on a scarf of light to protect your shoulders, and your head from the sun.

