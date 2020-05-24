Travis Fimmel has played in several films !

Travis Fimmel has played for several years in the series Vikings. Nevertheless, the actor has made other films during his career.

Travis Fimmel is known to have played Ragnar in Vikings. So far, fans can find him in other productions !

Fans of Vikings waiting eagerly for the rest of the season 6. This new season has not failed to act, and the fans have had to deal with the death of another character lighthouse.

In effect, Lagertha had to say goodbye in the episodes from season 6 and all the fans still grieve his death. It must be said that the wife of Ragnar had an important place and everyone loved it a lot.

Thus, it is finished for good duo Ragnar – Lagertha in the Vikings. The fans will soon be able to see what will happen to their children : Bjorn and Ivar. In fact, they still have much to accomplish in the second part of the season.

On his side, Travis Fimmel has come a long way since season 4 of Vikings. In fact, the actor has turned in several other productions.

Vikings : Travis Fimmel in other roles !

Travis Fimmel has held for several years the main role of the series nordic That allowed him to launch his career. As well, the fans were able to see it in the film of 2016 Warcraft : The Beginning of Duncan Jones.

In this film, the former actor of Vikings put himself in the skin of Anduin Lothar, and he was one of the main roles. So far, the former interpreter of Ragnar seems to be rather difficult on the choice of her roles.

In fact, since its late in the series, Travis Fimmel is discreet and carefully chosen his roles. He has not turned in the other series and it does not seem to find the shoe that fits. So far, fans were able to see it recently alongside Margot Robbie.

The actor played in the movie Dreamland released in 2019 in the United States. He was able to play with Margot, as well as with Finn Cole Peaky Blinders. So far, there is no doubt that the fans will soon be able to see him again soon in another production.

Tags : Travis Fimmel – Vikings – Vikings-Lagertha – Vikings-Ragnar – Vikings-season 6 – Viking season 6 release date – the Vikings-Streaming – Vikings Travis Fimmel