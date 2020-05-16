Travis Scott admits to be the cause of the last earthquake in California

No need to seismologist to determine the cause of the last earthquake in California, the guilty party is self-appointed and it is Travis Scott.

Four days ago, California was the victim of an earthquake. Over the same period, Travis Scott was on stage at a festival. Coincidence ? The rapper does not think so. In fact, after teasé the song “Highest-in-the-room” at the festival Rolling Loud 2019 in Miami, Cactus Jack rereleased this performance. It has completely put the fire to the public, to such an extent that the Texan has decided to share the stage on Instagram. On the video, we can see the crowd prepare a pogo. Travis took the opportunity to throw oil on the fire and balance the beat of his next banger “Highest-in-the-room”. The Flame rap the title with all the energy he has in him and literally return to the crowd.

A scene that is certainly at the origin of the recent earthquake in California. It is not we who say it, it is Travis Scott itself.

Travis Scott, where the art of teaser of a song

With this type of publication, Travis Scott hype more what could be his next single. He had already been teasé on the networks by his girlfriend Kylie Jennerbut also at the festival Rolling Loud. The interpreter of “Antidote” has not hesitated to play the song on stage.

A particular promotion for a title, yes, but it is not his first test shot. Last year, before the release of her album Astroworld, Cactus Jack had played the song “Stargazing” at the different concerts. Like here at the festival Governors Ball in New York in June 2018.