Travis Scott and 50 Cent at the Festival Metro Metro

MONTREAL | Travis Scott, 50 Cent, Booba, Young Thug and Loud are part of the headliners who will play in the second edition of the Festival, Metro Metro, on the Esplanade of the olympic Park, from may 15 to 17 next.

The event, organized by the Midway Group, the company Olive Primeau (co-owner of the Beachclub in Pointe-Calumet) and DNA Live, was quite a sensation during the weekend of the Feast of the Patriots, in 2019, welcoming Cardi B. About 20 700 people had attended the delivery of the rapper american Saturday night.

The first version of Metro, Metro had also featured Snoop Dogg, Future, Sean Paul, Tyga and Ludacris.

Among other novelties, this year, Metro Metro will stretch over three days instead of two. More than 65 local and international artists will come on the two stages erected on the site of the festival.

Tickets for this second appointment you Metro Metro will be on sale this Thursday, February 20, at noon, at the metrometro.ca, from $299.