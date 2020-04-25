Travis Scott and Kid Cudi drop out of the collaboration “The Scotts”

Let’s go! Travis Scott and Kid Cudi join forces on their new single “The Scotts”.

The banger explosive, which presents the covers of the famous artist KAWS, has been produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, with a co-production of Travis and Mike Dean. The Flame lights up the runway for two minutes while Cudder keeps the fire lit.

The song was created during the experience “astronomical” Travis on Fortnite, which began Thursday and will continue until Saturday. The concert virtual of nearly 10 minutes, which earned critical acclaim, included a mixture of pre-recorded tubes of Travis, with dancers hologram and a light show striped rainbow.

Despite the difficult times, Travis was grateful to meet his fans. “HONESTLY, TODAY WAS ONE OF DAYS’s MOST INSPIRING”, he tweeted. “I LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS. AND I know that the time is strange for us. BUT FOR A MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGER OERE AS YOU ARE IS INCREDIBLE. LOVE THE GUY WITH MY WHOLE BODY. “

“The Scotts” marks the first release of Travis since its compilation of Jackboys top of the charts in December. Cudi recently released his new single, “Leader of the Delinquents”. Expect more of Travis and Cudi. According to Cudi, The Scotts is also the name of their new group.

