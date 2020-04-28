Travis Scott and Kid Cudi explode the scores with “THE SCOTTS”

Travis Scott x Kid Cudian association which, in fact, more than a dream . While Travis Scott had confessed that he considered Kid Cudi as one of his idols, and it forms today a duet single with him : The Scotts.

The song unveiled in full concert epic on Fortnite raised a lot of fantasies among the fans of the two rappers . The convergence of the two worlds is explosive and will not take place only on this title . This is what was left under – hear in all cases the two artists explaining that The Scotts was a group. Travis Scott has also unveiled a few seconds of another title in common, always unique .

A record on Spotify for 2020

Anything to stir up the curiosity of the listeners of rap in any case . The results, moreover, were quickly transcribed this curiosity . In effect, The Scotts started first place in the top 50 in the world on Spotify with 7,45 million of streaming from the first day after the chart data . This piece marks as well the biggest departure on Spotify since the beginning of the year 2020, dethroning No Time to Die Billie Eilish. Three days later, the title has over 16 million listens on the platform . The clip on YouTube, extract from the live Fortnite Travis Scott, has also already over 16 million views .

If project is there, the duo The Scotts promises to burst the meters of streams !