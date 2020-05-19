Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner could be on the path of reconciliation: report

The gossip continue.

Fresh out of the rumor, the second rumor of a $ 500,000 Stormi Webster, the gossip has already started on the relationship status of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. At the beginning of the month of October 2019, both parents very well-known, have revealed that they called out to him to stop their relationship. Despite the rumors on the Internet according to which Drake and Tyga would be the so-called bounces, Kylie, are the parents of Stormi have met each other in the press, unlike many other ex-celebrities.

Rich Fury / Staff / .

In the course of the weekend, as celebrities made their way to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, Travis and Kylie were getting ready for the evening Stormiworld that seemed to have been created in the dream of a child. All this, of course, reflected Astroworld Travis, and was an event starred which included Cardi B and Little Kulture, as well as John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their children Luna and Miles. The Kardashian-Jenners were also on the scene with their best friends.

While the whole world was apparently overwhelmed by the extravagance for the birthday of a toddler, TMZ reports that friends close to Travis and Kylie believe that the two former are on the path of reconciliation. Why they think it is a bit of a blur because these “sources” have admitted that there was no physical affection between the two, however, they have been described as being “inseparable” and “more akin to the romantic couple they were.” Good for them.

During this time, we are still waiting for the next solo project from Travis. Check out the recap of the evening Stormi below.

