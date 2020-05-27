Travis Scott announces a docu Netflix in a shop Pop-Up in Houston

(Relaxnews) – Travis Scott has done things perfectly in the air time to present to his fans a new documentary Netflix by giving them appointments on the same day in a store in Houston, his hometown.

“Look Mom I Can Fly” is the title of this documentary about the artist in texas that the locals have been able to discover if they are rendered at 11200 Northwest Freeway in the city of NASA. Previously he had made an announcement on his account Instagram to her 18.5 million followers.

The message on the social network in photo reads : “I have something with me that might interest you,” while taking some old VHS in his hands. The long queue in front of the address indicated according to the site’s Variety shows that the call was widely heard.

It is then in front of his fans as he announced personally the next release of this documentary with a trailer in the key of sixty seconds. If some have preferred to enter the room to discover the trailer, others have chosen to stay outside with the artist.

It’s been almost a year since the album event of Travis Scott, “Astroworld” is now available. This summer he was present on the airwaves and the Internet with the tube “The London”, alongside Joe Cole on the album of Young Thug.

The documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” is available on Netflix as of this Friday 23 August.