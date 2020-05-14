Travis Scott announces a new album : “Jack Boys”

If the album Astroworld, published in August 2018, was recently certified triple platinum discthe rapper is not ready to stop there. It is on the social networks that one has heard the news : Travis Scott will soon unveil a new album titled Jack Boys.
While we used to listen to Travis Scott solo, this time–it it is collective as it is on the front of the stage. So, this will be to the side of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B crew Cactus Jack he will release his new project. A nice program.
On the website its online storeyou could also discover the title of the opus directly. A beautiful shot of com yesterday (29 November)the day of the famous black friday.
For the moment, we don’t have more info on the album, but this should not delay to arrive, so stay well connected !