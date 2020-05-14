Travis Scott announces a new album : “Jack Boys”

If the album Astroworld, published in August 2018, was recently certified triple platinum discthe rapper is not ready to stop there . It is on the social networks that one has heard the news : Travis Scott will soon unveil a new album titled Jack Boys.

While we used to listen to Travis Scott solo, this time – it it is collective as it is on the front of the stage . So, this will be to the side of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B crew Cactus Jack he will release his new project . A nice program .

On the website its online storeyou could also discover the title of the opus directly . A beautiful shot of com yesterday ( 29 November ) the day of the famous black friday .

For the moment, we don’t have more info on the album, but this should not delay to arrive, so stay well connected !