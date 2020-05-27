Travis Scott announces “Rodeo II”, the sequel to her legendary debut album

First long project since the EP Jackboys 2019, Travis Scott has announced a new album that thrills the fans.

The bomb was dropped two days ago : on his Twitter account, Travis Scott has announced that his new album will be released on the 12th of June next. A new obviously exciting, and especially one that is imminent, but all the more explosive as the disk is named Rodeo II. The announcement, which thrills fans of the rapper, which promises therefore, a project in the lineage of the first album of the rapper, obviously named Rodeo, and released in 2015.

Then found, of course, the plastic version of Scott on the cover (after a detour of more virtual on Fortnite), already present on the first component of Rodeothe star has also unveiled the tracklist of his album. It should be noted the absence of the song TKNrealized in collaboration with Rosalia (which will appear probably on the next project of the Spanish singer), but we can rejoice in the presence of guest appearances with Kacy Hill, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert.

A casting five-star hotel that announces an album in excelsis, in which we will be able to hear the already known Highest In The Room and Astrodome. Patience, therefore, less than three weeks to hold even.