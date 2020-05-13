Travis Scott announces the imminent release of new dingueries

Sunday, September 1, Travis Scott participated in the festival Made in America Philadelphia. It was during her performance that it evokes a great new . Apparently the arrival of the new securities would be close to the great delight of his fans .

We have new music on the road, which happens to have * * * * soon

Is – it is a new albumof collaborations or only of unreleased tracks ? For the moment the rapper from Houston has not said more . In any case we will be able to find it on the album Post Malone coming out this Friday, September 6, entitled Hollywood”s Bleeding.

At the same time to the music, Travis Scott has released his documentary Netflix, Look Mom I Can Flythat scores of crazy . If you have not already seen it you know what you have to do !