Travis Scott at the top of the charts with his song “Highest-in-the-Room”

Published on October 4, the title Highest in the Room Travis Scott knows a huge success with more than 41 million views in the counter on Youtube, 59 million streams and 51 000 digital sales. To accompany this quality tube, a clip that will mark the spirits, as by his imagination than by his effects completely crazy .

Travis Scott bounces back at marvel

While the situation relationship status of the artist is not in his best shape, due to the announcement of its recent break with Kylie Jenner ;- level musical career, it could only get better .

If we remember the enormous buzz created by its title Sicko Mode last year, Travis Scott delivers it with Highest in the Room. On October 8, Travis Scott beat records on Spotify, and this time – it is the first place of the Billboard Hot 100 that the piece occupies !

A documentary on The Flame is also available on Netflix : a great way to show us his journey and how he got to the top . . .