Travis Scott, Big Sean and Justin Bieber come into the studio

Travis Scott, Big Sean and Justin Bieber have the heat on the road.

The trio of stars was in the studio this week to prepare for a new collaboration. On Monday night, Hit-Boy has shared images of superstars working together in the lab. In the first Boomerang, the super-producer has marked Travis, while the second clip was Bieber and Sean. It was captioned: “2nd wave”.

We don’t know too much about what they are working on, but the fans are already excited about the track’s potential. “My wig has already been snatched up,” wrote one Twitter user.

This was not their first collaboration. The previous songs of Travis and Bieber, that include “Maria, I’m Drunk” and “Second Emotion” of the last album of Bieber currency, while Sean and Bieber have worked together several times on songs such as “always As you love me” and ” No Pressure “. In 2017, Travis and Sean have teamed up in the movie “let’s go Legend”, produced by Metro boomin.

Sean is nearing completion of their highly anticipated album Detroit 2, the sequel in the year 2017, I decided. “It is a fact almost everything. I’m just putting the final touches on it, ” said Khaled last month.

Hit-Boy recently received his second Grammy award for best performance by a rap for “Rack-in-the-Middle”, which has produced for Nipsey Hussle, and Roddy Ricch. He shared a video unpacking of the prices along with Big Sean, before the pouring of the champagne and drink. The video has been marked by a new collaboration produced by Sean and Nipsey Detroit 2.

