Travis Scott Billie Eilish, the artists are rebelling against the murder of Floyd

It is too much. That occurred last week in Minneapolis, the tragic death of George Floyd, muffled by the knee of a police officer, revolt the world. Of events have, therefore, at this time, particularly in the United States, to protest against racism and police violence.

The music world has also been engaged in this struggle for justice, and several artists have shown their anger in the face of this tragedy, and their support to the cause of African-Americans, in the street or across the networks.

Jay Z has called on the governor of Minnesota to make justice

The rapper has indeed phoned last Saturday at governor Tim Walz. The magazine Rolling Stones relays the words of the politician : “I received a call last night, […] Jay Z. not an international artist, but a father to me, exhorting them to justice“.

The governor continues : “It was incredibly human… It was a father, and I think, quite sincerely, a black man who was experiencing a pain visceral of what he knew. His words were summarized by the fact that justice must be rendered“.

According to Jay Z, the death of George Floyd will not remain without consequence. It is capital punishment for this murder to make things happen. Tim Walz says : “[Jay Z] knows that the world is watching, and that the way Minnesota is going to manage this situation will have an impact across the country.“

The words of the rapper seem to have affected the governor : the latter has declared, last Sunday, he acknowledged that the death of Floyd was a murder, before you call to ensure that charges are brought against the three police officers who conducted the arrest deadly.

Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish share their anger

In the night from Friday to Saturday, Beyoncé posted a video on Instagram where she expressed her outrage at the murder of Floyd, and calls on his fans to support the fight against the racism that is rampant in the United States. The singer has put in a link to his bio Instagram is a site that links to a petition calling for justice for George Floyd.

“We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired. […] We can no longer look the other way. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence. […] Justice is far from being made”.

Rihanna, meanwhile, has posted a picture of George Floyd, below which it shares a message of anger.

“In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt was overwhelming for me.”

For its part, Billie Eilish has also used Instagram to show his exasperation in the face to those fans “All Lives Matter“in a long text committed.

“If I hear another white person say “All Lives Matter” a new fucking time, I’m going to lose my fucking reason. Are you going to close your fucking mouth ? […] Stop reducing everything to you. You are not in need. You are not in danger. […] If all lives are equal, why black people are killed just because they are black ? […] We need to deal with the problem of hundreds of years of oppression of black people.”

Travis Scott joined the movement, and has published on Instagram lines writing up the anger of the african-american community who assisted in the killings of his family by the police. The Flame has sent its thoughts to the family of George Floyd, and has called for the establishment of a reform of the american police.

“There are almost no words that I can think of to properly express, or to suppress our feelings of rage to continually lose our brothers and sisters at the hand of police officers. […] This rage that we feel comes from personal experiences and the constant pain of our desire to be heard. To be seen as human equals, also.”

J. Cole and A$AP Rocky in the streets with the protesters

The artists ‘ involvement in the fight against injustice does not stop on the networks and is also expressed on the ground. In fact, J. Cole, in particular, has been seen among the demonstrators in North Carolina.

On the side of Los Angeles, A$AP Rocky has also participated in the demonstrations against the police violence.

Dr. Dr. and Killer Mike speak publicly

While he was the guest of “Young Money” Radio, the radio of Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre has expressed its sentiments as to the murder of Floyd :

“This situation, it hurts me in the heart. My heart is still painful. It is as if this officer had put his knee on our necks at all, black men.”

For his part, the rapper Killer Mike delivered a rousing talk during a press conference with the mayor of Atlanta. The artist has lamented the injustices suffered by the african-american community, while calling on the protesters to not destroy their city. His speech has been shared by Eminem.