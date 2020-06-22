Travis Scott delivers a beautiful property… David Beckham in ” Peaks Blinders “, it is possible to…

The rapper Travis Scott — Papixs / Starface



On the 22nd of June 2020

Travis Scott offers a lovely property for $ 23.5 million

Travis Scott bounces back well after his separation from Kylie Jenner ! The rapper is, in effect, offers a luxury property to Bretnwood, for $ 23.5 million. A sum which allows them to enjoy seven bedrooms, 11 baths, on three floors, as the announcement Variety.

Take a look at @trvisXX‘s brand new us $23.5 million dollars of his home in Brentwood 🤯🌵 Specifications

-16,700 SqFt

-3 Floors

-7 Bedrooms

-11 Baths pic.twitter.com/qhD5rBmeKs — SΛINT (@TheSupremeSaint) June 20, 2020

A case for the musician, who was able to beautifully get the price down : the owners wanted to base of 42 million dollars!!!

David Beckham made about him, because of Peak Blinders

Peak Blinders is the british series that has become a hallmark of the decade of 2010. The band of Tommy Shelby has inspired hair fashion, as in dress, and leave the fans hungry at the end of each season. And here Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby has hinted that the next season could see a guest of choice, in the person of

David Beckham.

In fact, the actor has posted a picture of him drinking with Cyllian Murphy, who plays Tommy… while taguant the player. Of what start the wildest rumors…

Aaron and Sam Taylor Johnson celebrate their eight years of marriage

The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrating the wedding of poppy with his wife, the filmmaker

Sam Taylor-Wood. The couple, who defied the press due to their age difference, he has shown that love conquers all. The eight years that we are married, as has been published, the director of 50 Shades of Grey on Instagram.

“Eight years after “, he wrote in the caption of a photo of her and her husband, as a foot of the nose.