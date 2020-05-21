Travis Scott fills the house of Kylie Jenner of roses for her birthday

PEOPLE – When we love we do not count… The couple Scott-Jenner has never been in the simplicity when it comes to celebrate an event. After having built an amusement park for the first birthday of his daughter, Travis Scott had offered to his wife, a walkway of arches of red roses in a heart shape for Valentine’s day . This time, the rapper went even further by completing the house of Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles, a floor of roses for her birthday.

The 21-year-old has immortalized the moment with a video uploaded Monday, 5 August. She shows her house full of petals of red roses with which Stormi, their one year-old daughter, seems to have a good time at the back of the room.

“My house is covered in roses! And this isn’t even my birthday!! Oh my god,” commented the star.