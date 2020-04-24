Travis Scott gives a concert surreal on Fortnite in front of 12 million players

In the video game industry, few franchises can boast of having taken on a dimension comparable to that of Fortnite. The shooter success of the studio Epic Games has surpassed the 250 million players, and now occupies a place in popular culture. Beyond the “battle royale” featuring players and teams from around the world on platforms that are scalable, Fortnite is also the stage of social experiences and regularly offers virtual events live happening inside the game.

After having projected the end of December an exclusive excerpt of the last Star Warsprior to its theatrical release, the game phenomenon offers this weekend a tour event for the american rapper Travis Scott. Until Sunday, the author of the album Astroworld, sold over 2 million copies in 2018 and “streamé” several hundreds of millions of times on the platforms, will deliver a series of concerts focused on his new song Astronomical only available in Fortnite.

The first performance, a virtual rapper texan, a show, a surreal and spectacular, has brought together 12.3 million players in the night from Thursday to Friday, according to Epic Games. A record for the game that had already gathered $ 10.7 million fans for a concert of the musician Marshmallow in 2018. And the total audience will continue to grow in the next few days between broadcasts in streaming and replays on YouTube.

A stepping stone for virtual reality ?

With all this success, the former chief security officer of Facebook, Alex Stamos, asked if this type of performance could not be in the future a possible “killer app” for virtual reality, a use likely to meet public acceptance and launch this technology, which is a major player in the industry like Facebook were to form a partnership with Fortnite to regularly propose such exclusive experiences on helmets VR.

The next show of Travis Scott will be in this Friday at 16h (French time), before the other two concerts Saturday at 6 o’clock in the morning and then 17 and a final show Sunday at midnight. To attend, you need to download the game Fortnite on iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo, PC, or Mac and go on the stage located to the Sweaty Sands, “a place in the north-east of the map of the game that brings together a group of small islands”, said the specialized site Numerama. It will also be possible to enjoy the event on YouTube, where many videographers will broadcast it live.

