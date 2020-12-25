CELEBRITIES

Travis Scott gives away toys through his foundation

This Christmas, Kylie Jenner’s ex gave children and others in need toys and supplies.

Travis Scott recently opened his foundation, the Cactus Jack Foundation, and has already put the institution to work for charities. The rapper, formerly of Kylie Jenner and father of her daughter Stormi, participated this week in the distribution of Christmas gifts and toys in Houston, his hometown.

The 28-year-old singer brought Cactus Jack together with Mayor Sylvester Turner to host the event in the Sunnyside Park neighborhood, where he grew up, and distributed gifts to children, as well as free food, Christmas trees and personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In total, 2,000 toys were distributed to 1,000 local school children, with the support of Kylie and Stormi.

Kylie Jenner posted photos on her Instagram stories, showing Stormi helping her father at the event.

Travis launched his foundation in November with the ambition to help “enrich the lives of young people by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.”

