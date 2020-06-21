Travis Scott has purchased a home for $ 23.5 million

Kim Kardashian is happy that her ex-brother-in-law, Tristan Thompson, has been working to strengthen the ties with their family.

While the star of “The incredible Family Kardashian'” had cut ties with the basketball player after he had cheated on his ex-girl friend at the time, Khloé, she is now happy to see that it is really his best to make peace with his sister and the rest of his family.

In one of the episodes of the family series, Scott Disick, the former companion of Kourteney said to Kim: “He has made mistakes, but I have the impression that he really tries to redeem himself.”

What Kim replied: “Yes, he’s really trying to redeem himself, he was trying the best way you can. And has now been a year that I became someone different”.

Kim admitted to Scott that he had gone out to dinner with Tristan.

Scott then said to him : “Wait, I’m dying to hear the result, so when you was in New York, I went out to dinner with Tristan ? How it happened?”

Kim responded: “it was good. It was honestly very nice. It was very nice.”

In addition, Khloe Kardashian, according to reports, close to her ex-boyfriend Tristan during childbirth.

While the former lovebirds have gone the containment as a whole to be able to be with her two year old daughter, it is True, the rumor that they were going to be significantly “closer”.

A source said: “They have benefited from the company of the one and the other. The containment was near. They hadn’t spent a lot of time together from the time I lived in Cleveland. They had a spring incredible, with the Truth to Los Angeles … Khloé and Tristan manage very well co-parenting, and I also like a lot. Tristan was very well behaved. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to give the coup (after his break), however, it is very likely that Khloé falls back into his arms. “