Travis Scott : his nod brutal to his break-up with Kylie Jenner in one of his songs

The rapper Travis Scott appears to refer to his romance missed with Kylie Jenner in Gatti in a way a bit brutal…

Travis Scott does he have a grudge easily ? A few weeks after the announcement of his breakup with Kylie Jenner, the rapper has unveiled his new album. In JackBoysreleased on Friday, December 27, the father of Stormi does not seem to have digested the end of his story with the mother of his daughter. As noted The Mirror, Travis Scott has even mentioned a half-word-break in one of his pieces, Gatti. “She is lost, she wants to lie down and hibernate (Yeah) / I tried my luck, it is many to take”, raps-t-it. A way for him to confirm the breach of a condition which had been mentioned in the press last September ? It is very likely. At the time, several sources had assured that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner did not envisage the same future.

“Several problems have forced us to take a breakexplained a close in the columns of People. Kylie really wants a second baby.” But at the time, the daddy of the little Stormi did not the same ear. The rapper is more than ever focused on his music career flourishing. But some are still hoping that the two former, who have spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, rabibochent. According to witnesses of their reunion at the end of October, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appeared to be in excellent terms. “They seemed very close, explained an informant. There were no displays of affection, or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They murmured much at the ear and laughed. They spent a good time. Then everyone returned to spend the night with Kris.”

Travis Scott : “I am affected by the rumors”

A source revealed to the magazine People, the clan Kardashian is strongly hoped for a reconciliation between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott : “They want to get back together. Travis Scott may not be perfect, but he is a good dad and partner ! Everyone will be disappointed if Kylie can’t fix things with him. They form a very nice team”. A few days after the announcement of their break-up, Travis Scott came out of his silence and had advanced another explanation, pretending to be pained to have been suspected of infidelity. “I am affected by the rumors, regretted the dad of Stormi. Once again, these false stories that say that I went to see elsewhere are simply not true. I focus on my life and music.”

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news