Travis Scott hit with a lawsuit for “the most high in the room”

Travis Scott has been accused of stealing the melody from ” The highest in the room.”

Billboard reports that the singer-songwriters Olivier Bassil, Lukas Benjamin Leth, and Benjamin Lasnier have filed a complaint for copyright infringement against Scott as well as the writers and producers credited on the record. The complainants claim to have created a song called “Cartier” in 2019 and have it sent to over 100 producers, including hit-maker Jamie Lepr, alias Cash Passion.

The complaint says that Lepr – who is credited on ” The higher in the room “, with Oz (Ozan Yıldırım), Nik D (Nik Dejan Frascona), Mike Dean, and Sean Solymar – was in communication with the complainants regarding a possible authorization of their work. The complainants would have sent to Lepr part of their hardware, including ” Cartier “, which consisted of a melody on the guitar separately, which was similar to that heard in ” The highest in the room.”

The lawsuit claims that the accused “pretended to be interested in a collaboration,” only to “intentionally”. [break] the rules by exploiting the work of plaintiffs without consent or license, posing as if the music of the complainants belonged to them. ”

A source close to Scott told TMZ that the legal dispute had nothing to do with him and was strictly between the producers; however, Cactus Jack Records, Grand Hustle LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony / ATV Music Publishing, Papa George Music and These Are Songs of Pulse are also mentioned in the complaint.

“All we have to say is stated in the complaint,” said Billboard, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, Richard Busch. “I would add simply that our clients are songwriters/producers very powerful, as stated in the complaint, and it is a common practice, have corresponded with the authors the defendants with a view to granting a license for their work through collaboration. They did not expect ever, that this will end up in a trial but found that they had no other choice than to take this action in these circumstances. ”

Bassil, Leth, and Lasnier ask for damages, as well as their reduction in royalties for ” The highest in the room.” They say that the song, which debuted at no. 1 on the Hot 100 has generated at least $ 20 million.