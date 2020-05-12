Travis Scott hits a new record on Spotify with “Highest-In-The-Room”

Despite some recent adventures with his ex-girlfriend, Travis Scott stays the course and continues to break records. With 3.94 million streams in the USA the first week, the latest title from Scott officially became the single american most widely circulated without album the whole story .

Apple does not disclose the numbers of streaming, but Spotify has confirmed that the title had been gathered internationally 8 million streams on the first day . . .

A single product by Mike Dean, OZ & Nik D that is for the moment not linked to a project . And it is precisely this that has allowed them to take the next step, according to Chart data .

A clip stunning and intoxicating in which The Flame is revealed in depth, faced with his problems, he explains how he is tormented and no longer him – even, because of the weed, in particular . . .