Travis Scott in the lead, The Weeknd fall, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion will make a nice entry… The classification Billboard of the week

Then we offered you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, Maes, Angela or even Vitaa and Slimane, now we will be interested in the classification Billboard. Travis Scott sparked the first place to The Weeknd ! He entered the ranking directly at the first place with The Scotts the famous featuring with Mr. Kid Cudi. We find then The Weeknd, and Drake with Toosie Slide. In the fourth position Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé arrived at the ranking with the remix of Savage. Roddy Ricch loses a place and is now fifth. Same thing for Say So of Doja Cat that is sixth. Just behind, we find Dua Lipa, which has lost three places ! Post Malone is eighth. Justin Bieber and Quavo lose a place and are in ninth place and finally, Harry Styles is tenth with Love You.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, Youngboy Never Broke Again made his entry into the classification directly on the first place with “38 baby 2”. It is followed by Da Baby which occupies the second place. Lil Uzi Vert retains its third place with “Eternal Atake”. The Weeknd has dropped two places, now it is fourth. Lil Baby, Post Malone and Badbunny retain the fifth, sixth and seventh place. Same for Roddy Ricch which is again eighth with “Excuse me for being antisocial”. Travis Scott wins 21 seats and ranks in the ninth position with “Astroworld”. Megan Thee Stallion goes back to it also, her album “Suga” is now tenth in the standings. And in the meantime the next week, we propose you to discover the amazing announcement of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are about to release their featuring.