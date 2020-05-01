Travis Scott is celebrating its 29 years, flaunting a Bugatti

Ace Hood, Future and Rick Ross would be so proud – Travis Scott is really woken up with a new Bugatti to celebrate the last year of its 20 years.

The rapper of “Sicko Mode” celebrated its 29 years on Thursday by hanging with his team and jumping in his new whip, which, as you may know, is not cheap. The bugattis are very rare and can cost in the MILLIONS.

We don’t know what model he got, but Travis is not the type to pinch pennies, then we would not be shocked if it were a purchase of seven-digit numbers … (* cough cough *).

Waiting for your permission to load the media Instagram.

On the side cheaper … Travis has also received a shout birthday of her little mom, Kylie Jenner, who posted … ” Happy birthday to the dad of the year! I start slowly but surely to accept the fact that the storm is the daughter of a dad. 😫 but whatever. We went half on the greatness! the little baby is the most beautiful, intelligent, loving and fun. the best gift. ok I’m crying. I love you for always! @travisscott. ”

No birthday party on the theme of a service station featuring Hennessy Slurpees this year, with the pandemic of COVID-19 and all.

In addition, he is a 29 much more mature now !!! Do you know what that means? I must content myself with a Bugatti. Poor man.