Travis Scott is having fun rumours of reunion !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together. However, the rapper is fueling rumors of a reunion on Instagram.

A small girl from the states. Stormi. However, the couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott no longer together since October. But recently rumors announce their reunion. The two would they be lovers again ?

Travis Scott post in his story Instagram a photo of him with his example We can see on the photo, the couple is making a big hug. The rapper would it be nostalgic about the time spent with the young woman ?

In any case, this photo panic the canvas. In addition, the pictures of flowers on his story are the same as those on the story of Kylie Jenner. Then, the torque would be there together again ? There is no proof for the moment !

Since the containment, the two are together for their daughter, Stormi. Locked up in the same house, everything looks very well happen. But a reconciliation is possible ?

Travis Scott is fueling the rumors

Would this just for the fun of rumors already emerging that Travis Scott has published this photo ? In any case, no legend is added to the story. No further clues so.

All that is known is that this photo date of 2017 during a trip to London. The picture is developed, so has value in the eyes of the two stars. Recently, it was also the anniversary of Travis Scott.

For the occasion, Kylie Jenner made a collage photos of dad with his little girl to celebrate her 28 years. She wrote. ” Happy birthday to the best dad of the year“. This message had loved the rapper.

He answered then. ” The most beautiful, smart, fun girls. Ok I’m crying. I love you for eternity. “For the moment we therefore do not know if the spark is back. Their separation, Kylie Jenner tweeted” Our friendship and our daughter are our priorities. “Business to follow.

