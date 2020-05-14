Travis Scott is launching its own cereal in a pop-up store in Paris

Then the rapper came out the Air Jordan 1 Low, Travis Scott launched into sale of cereals to his effigy . In fact, a pop – up store dedicated to its merch’ opens this 25 June in Paristhe 8 rue Édouard Lockroy, in the Xith arrondissement. After Hypebeastthe rapper from Texas, has collaborated with the famous american brand Reese’s Puffs.

In terms of price, the boxes of cereal will be sold at a price of 50€ and it’s very expensive . . . The event will be held between 15h and 19h and the merch’ could also sell other parts of the rapper .

The products will also be available on the website artist !