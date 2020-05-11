Travis Scott is not that of hip-hop !

Music, fashion, documentary, stops at nothing to…

Artist multifaceted, Travis Scott does not want to be pigeon-holed, only how an artist making the hip-hop.

In an interview for the first issue of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar Men, Cactus Jack explains why his music cannot be classified in any single genre. He said : “I would describe my music as different parts of my brain, a mix between all the genres that I listen to daily.”

Also, her latest single, “Highest-In-The-Room”is done with autotune, and the changes of beat, which has become his signature. And this formula works rather well, given that the song is directly ranked number 1 in the Billboard 100 Hot.

The Flame combines also its sensitivity to the music and the clotheshe explains : “My taste for clothes and my taste in music go hand in hand, I could not do one without the other.” In fact, large accustomed to festivals or live performances, the rapper still appears with his own merch on the backand even the small Stormi wearing t-shirts to the effigy of his father in all post Instagram. In addition, he multiplies collaborations with brands, as Nike for example.

The rapper is part of the 4 artists chosen for this edition of the magazine paper Harper’s Bazaar. In effect, J Balvin, the artist reggaeton Maluma, Orville Peck join Scott for this issue, which comes out today, Tuesday, November 19,.

A new project of Travis Scott to be en route, and seen as it seems inspired, one expects it !