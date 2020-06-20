Travis Scott is offering this home for $ 23.5 million in Los Angeles

As noted by the american media Variety, Travis Scott recently acquired a new mansion amazing in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles .

The magnificent residence that has been designed to look like a “yacht modern” was designed and built by Loren & The associated, at the top of a hill that offers a panoramic view over the whole city . Measures 1600 square feet and has 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, distributed on three floors . The house is completely isolated, because it is built below the level of the street, with an entrance through the roof . The property has a capacity for over 20 cars, with a garage on the roof .

The last floor of the house includes two master suites and an owner’s suite with fitted wardrobes, double spa-style bathroom and a large balcony . The house also has a huge plant wall air purifier 4 meters of height, a theatre with 15 seats, a games room, an infinity edge pool, or even a cabinet for wine that contains 650 bottles . All in all, a great mansion, which has a cost of $ 23.5 million to Travis Scott .