Travis Scott is preparing to give a concert virtual on Fortnite

For many, containment is synonymous with video games. Actually in Europe, the Middle–East and Africa, it is 2.74 million games that have been downloaded between the march 16 and march 22, or 53 % more than the previous week reports The World. The video games industry is one of the few who is not to be pitied.
Travis Scott it was well understood since it prepares to give a concert (or rather an experience) virtual and to unveil a brand new song on... Fortnite. Yes you read that right, one of the rappers in vogue the last 2 years, the author of the album of the incontestable success Astroworld, intend to take advantage of this quarantine period and the resurgence of players. The number of followers of the game is currently estimated to be 125 million, it is what it is !
Used in a variety of events within their game lighthouse, Epic Games is, thus, associated with Travis Scott for Astronomical : the Thursday, April 23 at 19h (time New–York) and 1am in Francethe artist will unveil on the occasion a brand new title, a first in the world.
Rest assured–you, make-up sessions for this concert virtual are also scheduled on April 24 and 25 next. For the occasion, a character with the effigy of the rapper will be available as well as several skins.
We can’t wait to see the show and hear this new song.