Travis Scott is preparing to give a concert virtual on Fortnite

For many, containment is synonymous with video games. Actually in Europe, the Middle – East and Africa, it is 2.74 million games that have been downloaded between the march 16 and march 22, or 53 % more than the previous week reports The World. The video games industry is one of the few who is not to be pitied .

Travis Scott it was well understood since it prepares to give a concert ( or rather an experience ) virtual and to unveil a brand new song on . . . Fortnite. Yes you read that right, one of the rappers in vogue the last 2 years, the author of the album of the incontestable success Astroworld, intend to take advantage of this quarantine period and the resurgence of players . The number of followers of the game is currently estimated to be 125 million, it is what it is !

Used in a variety of events within their game lighthouse, Epic Games is, thus, associated with Travis Scott for Astronomical : the Thursday, April 23 at 19h ( time New – York ) and 1am in Francethe artist will unveil on the occasion a brand new title, a first in the world .

Rest assured – you, make-up sessions for this concert virtual are also scheduled on April 24 and 25 next . For the occasion, a character with the effigy of the rapper will be available as well as several skins.

We can’t wait to see the show and hear this new song .