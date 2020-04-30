Travis Scott lets loose a short snippet of an exclusive track with Pop Smoke

Murdered at his home on February 19, Pop Smoke leaves a big vacuum in the community rap. After a ton of tributes by the artists, French and american, it is Travis Scott that has teasé a new song from the rapper.
In his car, in story Instagram, The Flame has shared a short teaser of what could be a new collaboration with Pop Smoke. Surely a title that the two artists had planned to unveil in the near future. As a reminder, they have already worked together, on the title GATTI extract JACKBOYS and the piece was particularly heavy.
It is not known if the song will be released, but you can discover the following–below :