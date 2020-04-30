Travis Scott lets loose a short snippet of an exclusive track with Pop Smoke

Murdered at his home on February 19, Pop Smoke leaves a big vacuum in the community rap . After a ton of tributes by the artists, French and american, it is Travis Scott that has teasé a new song from the rapper .

In his car, in story Instagram, The Flame has shared a short teaser of what could be a new collaboration with Pop Smoke. Surely a title that the two artists had planned to unveil in the near future . As a reminder, they have already worked together, on the title GATTI extract JACKBOYS and the piece was particularly heavy .

It is not known if the song will be released, but you can discover the following – below :