Travis Scott offers additional styles for Cactus Jack to the capsule ‘Fortnite’

The new joint collaborative of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi is the gift that continues to give.

To celebrate the last performance of “astronomical” Travis on Fortnite, hip-hop duo unveiled the cover art alternative their single success with ” The Scotts “. The new version has the same art KAWS as the original, but is presented in a color scheme of gray and red to be more subtle with a beige background.

Image via Publicist

The coverage alternative is available to purchase for a limited time in the online store of Travis on cassette, CD and vinyl. There, fans can also copy additional parts to the capsule game Cactus Jack x Fortnite. The new items include a keyboard mark on the wrist, grips for PlayStation 4, an AR-Goosebumps Nerf Elite Dart Blaster, action figures and a lot of graphic t-shirts in long and short sleeve. You can refer to the articles below. Travis will enlarge the capsule with more coins every day for a “very limited time”.

“The Scotts” was presented Thursday evening, a few hours after the start of his tour of Fortnite in the game, a record. The track then took the first place in the graphic world Spotify with 7,45 million streams on Friday, marking the largest start streaming world on the platform by 2020. (The record was previously held by Billie Eilish with the theme song of James Bond ” No Time to die. “)