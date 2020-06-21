Travis Scott on ” Fortnite “, Alonzo in ” GTA “” … The concerts of playing the game of virtual

The rapper Travis Scott has collected 12.3 million viewers during its first broadcast on Fortnite, the 23rd of April. EPIC GAMES

Tracery of lights worthy of the best laser shows, costume changes, crazy : a historic concert took place during the containment, but in another world. On April 23, the american rapper Travis Scott produced live in Fortnite, fighting game online to the 200 million enrolled, published by the american giant Epic Games. A performance of eight minutes worth of a movie clip, conceptual, showing an avatar giant of a rapper, gestures tend to be realistic, singing a medley of his hits (plus a new one, The Scotts, a duet with the singer Kid Cudi) in the landscape of the amusement parks on fire, the worlds under the water and the starry sky.

According to Epic Games, the show, titled Astronomical, has been seen by 12.3 million players during its first issuance (for a total of $ 27.7 million viewers after four repetitions). An increase in the power for the game, which totaled 10 million euros for the concert of the american DJ Marshmello, February 2, 2019. And that also the emission of livestreams (showing the artists simply embedded in a virtual environment) of DJ Diplo or Deadmau5.

The concert of Travis Scott remains at the top of the batch. “It was really an experience that is at once playful and musical, highlights Sophian Fanen, journalist and author of Boulevard of the current (Castor Astral, 2017), in the mutations of the music from your approval online. Artistically, there was a real step forward in the intersection of the two arts that are the music and the video game. See Marshmello mixture in a virtual scene, why not. But Travis Scott is something more : his performance is a short film reminiscent of the great concerts of the decade of 1980, when we began to put the special effects in all directions, to the beat of the pyramids, in stages. Is not this of which we speak. ”

A giant step

And even a giant leap in the history of the concerts in virtual worlds. The first few were a little more than ten years. At the end of the decade of 2000, U2 or the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra is produced in the Second Life, the “métavers” (a contraction of ” meta-universe “), which already allows you to live other lives, of their own.

For Sophian Fanen, the approach has the same memories of the game Moonwalker, published in 1989 in the wake of the movie of the same name, with Michael Jackson. In a universe of playback of the clips of the singer, the player manipulating an avatar of this last, the saving of innocent little angels from the clutches of a terrible dealer, the sound of the pipes Bad or Thriller : “It was a great game and experience related to the culture built around Michael Jackson. ” According to him, the gesture of Epic Games today represents a possible change in the dissemination of the music : “Previously, these initiatives were “one-shot”. Today, the need of the global market for music is different. “

