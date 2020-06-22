Travis Scott paid in cash (a large villa with panoramic view

After his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who had gone from 36.5 million dollars for the purchase of a luxury villa in Holmby Hills, it’s the turn of Travis Scott to take pleasure in the cash payment for a sprawling property in the elegant residential neighbourhood of Brentwood, Los Angeles. The price of the property ? $ 23.5 million…

According to the information reported in the June 19, 2020 TMZthe new home of the rapper of 27 years extends over three floors for a total of 1550 square metres, it is what it is – and offers a panoramic view of the City of los Angeles. A parking lot is located on the roof and gives you access to the last floor, comprised of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A gym and a private cinema also make places, very modern, as well as a large cellar, a sauna and an outdoor pool. In the end, the mega-villa feels more like a resort and I think even, in terms of architecture, the famous Getty Villa.

Last year, the last tour of Travis Scott, called “Astroworld”, pointed out 53 million dollars of revenue, as reported “Forbes“. According to the same publication, it has won a $ 39.5 million dollars in the last few months. Crowned with success, the father of the young Stormi (2 years) is one of the artists most prominent of his generation, and therefore may well enjoy.