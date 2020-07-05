Travis Scott pay 23.5 M$ for a new residence

Travis Scott passed without limitations.

If it is well-known that Travis Scott is not the most economic of his profession, the rapper adds in the expansion of this time of 23.5 million dollars (usd) for a new residence, reports TMZ.

The house in question is located in the los Angeles area, either in Brentwood, California, and has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a cinema room, a swimming pool and a gym, among others.

The price had decreased a lot since the last few months, so the initial amount requested in the year 2019 was $ 42 million, always according to the same source.

Travis Scott continues to share his time between his career and his daughter Stormiborn of her relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The rumors of reconciliation with the past are good train!

Photo credit : WENN/COVER