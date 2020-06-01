Travis Scott quotes the publication’s Instagram Rage That We Feel

Sunday evening, Travis Scott has added his name to a growing list of celebrities who have published detailed statements (or at least discussed publicly) on the death of George Floyd or on the protests that erupted in several u.s. cities over the course of six days. since.

Scott made his comments in a post to Instagram, in which he talked about what the black community feels the police brutality, in addition to the violence of those who have ” intentions wrong “.

“While I’m thinking about, trying to find something to relieve the pain,” began the post. ” [T]I can think of no word to appropriately express, or to suppress, this feeling of anger that we lose continually for our brothers and sisters because of the brutality on the part of officers or anyone with the intentions unhealthy for our well-being . ”

He then called for the immediate implementation of the reform of the police throughout the country.

“The rage that we feel comes from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard “, he continued. “To be considered equal and human. We need to change and reform the policy of the police in our american cities, and there must be an immediate responsibility! Especially when the officers abuse of power to the point where it takes a cruel life. ”

Scott is also sent to the family of Floyd, in addition to the close relatives of former victims of violence similar, and said that “he and the team” would do what they can to resolve these issues on a ” term basis “.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of this type of injustice and brutality senseless,” he wrote. “The team and I will do everything in our power to ensure that these problems will be solved in the long term. Thank you to Bun for having been picked me up this morning and for having helped me to find ways to really make headway on this issue. Love. See you all soon! ”

You can see the full post below: