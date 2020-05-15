Travis Scott releases a new limited edition vinyl for “The Scotts”

Travis Scott made a cardboard box on its internet site with the sale of derivative products. He has marketed several parts, notably in connection with his live on Fortnite.

According to the website Hypebeast, the vinyl was put on sale for only 12 hoursin a very limited edition on the website Travis Scott and his label, Cactus Jack . The principle was that of the “first-come first-served basis .“The new vinyl in title The Scotts of Kid Cudi and Travis Scott is entitled “the Lost Cover” and proposes a design different from the others that have been sold previously . The vinyl shows a family photo with four characters to the colors of different skin and faces deformed . The vinyl is colored orange . There is no detail on the person at the origin of the design .

Some are still very sceptical of this new sale . “This is literally the fourth time that this single was released in vinyl“but with a different design,” says someone in a comment . He adds that the “marketing is disgusting“and urges fans to buy a vinyl of the same song with only a different design to feel to the fashion .