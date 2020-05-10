Travis Scott releases “Jack Boys”, an album full of guests

We, therefore, find Gift Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, but also Young Thug, Quavo, or Offset. Of what to delight fans of american rap that is impatientaient to discover the successor of the “Astroworld” and that was released nearly a year and a half. The album opens on a remix of the song “HIGHEST-IN-THE-ROOM” released in October, 2019, on which he is joined by Spanish singer Rosalìa and the prodigy of Atlanta, Lil Baby.

RAP – here, here ! This Friday, 27th December 2019, Travis Scott has unveiled the long-awaited “Jack Boys”, his new album, bringing together the foals of his label Cactus Jack. And if some fans are disappointed to see only 7 songs to be included on the project, collaborations have been put forward, can only satisfy the people.

Although this new version does not have unanimous support, it will only announce the following titles packed full of mixtures of styles and different voices. In all, 21 minutes of pure pleasure for those who have the habit to listen to a rappers, the most influential of his generation.

If he had to start somewhere, we would start by the end and the incredible “GATTI”, the last album, that has put a slap in the face to the year 2019 just before that she should go away. The collaboration between Travis Scott and Pop Smoke, the golden nugget in New York, is simply awesome and proves once again that the artist texan knows how to ignite the rap game as a person. But before this piece, the other six are waiting on you to tickle the eardrums.

Cactus Jack to the honor

The two members of Migos, Quavo and Offset make a very big coup in teaming up with Travis Scott and Don Toliver on “HAD ENOUGH”, a title that it will certainly be on the radio. For his part, Young Thug ride on the instrumental of “OUT WEST” in a manner of which he alone in the secret, and accompanies the star of Houston to perfection.

On their side, protected from Travis Scott are also very (very) good work and are a credit to their label. “Jack Boys” is the first output of the collective Cactus Jack composed of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B. On the song “Gang Gang”, the first shows that he has talent to spare. Star of the “Nebuchadnezzar”, the opera of Kanye West, which took place last month, Sheck Wes is one of the best assets available to Travis Scott on his team.

The song “WHAT TO DO?” reunites us once again with Don Toliver, already present on “Can’t Say,” the title box of the previous album “The Flame”. The artist of 25 years, with a playful voices and a master of music, surprisingly, gives the impression that he knows how to do everything. Moreover, it is a sign most of the choruses of the album with ease, which clearly facilitates the work to his friend in Houston.