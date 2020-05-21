Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch or even Young Thug on his project

For his new output, Gunna hit very hard with a cast of bright.

Appointment Friday !

Of all american rappers exercising their art, Gunna is without doubt one of the most influential. The protected Young Thug signed to his label, YSL and fun to deliver a particular music made of flows never sharp and instrumentals that set which, placed end to end, constitute a continuous flow and create a floating atmosphere. After making a strong impression in recent years, it is preparing to pass a big cap. In effect, this Friday, may 22, released his new project entitled WUNNA who could record the best start-up business of his career if you look at the expectations. This Wednesday, it unveiled the tracklist that promises to beautiful collaborations : Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Nechie and Young Thug twice make appearances throughout the ten-eight titles of the opus. To accompany this release, the rapper from Atlanta has thrown a documentary in two parts that is already available on YouTube.

