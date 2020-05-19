Travis Scott sells t-shirts for a good cause !

Travis Scott and LeBron James have wanted to do a nice gesture of solidarity. Thus, these are in the sale of t-shirts !

For the past several months, the coronavirus rages in the world. Travis Scott and LeBron James will want to show their support.

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. The countries are closing in on them and even all the world must limit its travel.

As well, Travis Scott had to leave aside his career as a rapper. And for good reason, the latter is not going to go back on stage. Nevertheless, it seems very involved in the cause against the virus.

The rapper has created many brands over the years and it built a made empire. Nevertheless, he wanted to help the people in need. Because of this, with LeBron James, the latter launched into the sale of t-shirts.

LeBron James and Travis Scott have chosen to create a collection of t-shirts : Cactus Jack’s Class of 2020. These have the purpose of supporting the ” Class of 2020 “. The students had to celebrate their graduation from home.

Travis Scott made a nice gesture !

Many stars such as Selena Gomez have made a speech for al Class of 2020. However, Travis Scott preferred to launch in the sale of t-shirts. Thus, 100% of the sales of t-shirts will go to charity.

Nevertheless, a good part of the profits will go directly to the LeBron James Family Foundation, as well as Feeding Texas. The first association is focused on the access to education.

“Class of 2020, I told you that we going to make this graduation special. “ said James, LeBron on Instagram.

Then, he unveiled his project with Travis Scott and he seems excited to begin in this issue with the rapper. “The legend of hip hop, and creator of the fashion revolutionary, Travis Scott has personally designed the t-shirt of the Class of 2020 for you ! “ he said.

Thus, these t-hirts should be aware of a big success and fans of the rapper will not miss to buy them !

